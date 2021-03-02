Michael Gosnell | Lee & Associates Maryland

Lee & Associates Maryland , a fully-integrated commercial real estate brokerage and management firm, hired Michael Gosnell as an associate.

For the past three years, Mr. Gosnell worked as a real estate adviser for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services in addition to working with the firm as a brokerage and property management intern.

In his new role with the company, Gosnell will assist with tenant and landlord representation activities with a focus on commercial office, flex/office, industrial and warehouse properties throughout the central Maryland region.

This includes designing and completing real estate strategies for companies and organizations looking to enter or expand in the local marketplace, as well as managing leasing programs for existing or speculative buildings on behalf of owners and investors.

