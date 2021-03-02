Nick Francia | UBS Wealth Management USA

UBS Wealth Management USA announced Nick Francia, a financial adviser and managing director in Washington, was named to Financial Planning’s Top 40 Advisers Under 40 list for 2021.

Francia’s team focuses on educating business owners on tax-efficient exit strategies. He is committed to helping clients recognize their options, understand the pros and cons of each strategy and choose the best succession plan for themselves and their families.

Francia also creates tailored cash flow models comparing the taxable sale of privately held businesses and a Section 1042 tax-deferred sale to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). He was recently promoted to Managing Director for his excellent dedication to clients.

