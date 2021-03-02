REAL ESTATE TITLE PROCESSOR

ADVERTISEMENT
Responsibilities include the following regarding real estate transactions:
• Process incoming file registrations (review docs/contracts), enter in LandTech
• Obtain property & tax info, review surveys, payoffs , estoppels, titles, liens;
• Ensure accuracy of docs (titles, liens, judgments, surveys, trust agr., wills, etc.);
• Correct any title problems;
• Review and prepare lender closing package;
• Review docs for and record docs as needed;
• Communicate w/ buyer/seller/agents/lenders on transactions; schedule settlements;
• Coordinate w/ lenders to complete docs, review instructions and comply w/; and
• Prepare all settle docs; balance files in LandTech
Job Qualifications:
• Well versed in LandTech
• 3+ years title closing experience, including HUF/CD preparation and balance
• Acute attention to detail and organization
• Ability to calculate figures and amounts, such as discounts, interest and commissions
