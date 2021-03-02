ADVERTISEMENT

REAL ESTATE TITLE PROCESSOR

Responsibilities include the following regarding real estate transactions:

• Process incoming file registrations (review docs/contracts), enter in LandTech

• Obtain property & tax info, review surveys, payoffs , estoppels, titles, liens;

• Ensure accuracy of docs (titles, liens, judgments, surveys, trust agr., wills, etc.);

• Correct any title problems;

• Review and prepare lender closing package;

• Review docs for and record docs as needed;

• Communicate w/ buyer/seller/agents/lenders on transactions; schedule settlements;

• Coordinate w/ lenders to complete docs, review instructions and comply w/; and

• Prepare all settle docs; balance files in LandTech

Job Qualifications:

• Well versed in LandTech

• 3+ years title closing experience, including HUF/CD preparation and balance

• Acute attention to detail and organization

• Ability to calculate figures and amounts, such as discounts, interest and commissions

Send Email to Hiring@AJGAlaw.com

