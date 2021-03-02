Quantcast

Scott appoints deputy mayor for economic development

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2021

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has tapped an Ohio economic development official and former member of the Clinton administration to be the city's deputy mayor for community and economic development. Ted Carter, currently the chief economic development and business officer for Cuyahoga County, the second largest county in Ohio, will manage a portfolio that includes housing, planning, ...

