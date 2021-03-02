Quantcast

UB alum Rose establishes undergraduate scholarship fund with record $5M gift

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2021

Samuel G. Rose, LL.B., a retired commercial real estate developer who obtained his law degree while attending night classes at The University of Baltimore School of Law, established a $5 million fund dedicated to undergraduate scholarships at UB, it was announced Tuesday. The Samuel G. Rose Scholarship sets a single-donor record for cash contributions to the ...

