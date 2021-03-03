Caitlin Wilkerson and Hilary Keenan | Alignstaffing

Alignstaffing, a placement firm exclusively focused on education, behavioral health and social services, announced today they have welcomed Caitlin Wilkerson and Hilary Keenan to the recruiting team.

As lead recruiter, Wilkerson will be overseeing the recruiting team as they source top candidates for clients throughout Washington, Baltimore, and northern Virginia. She will also help manage the entire hiring process, train colleagues on best practices, and ensure candidates meet updated compliance regulations.

Prior to her time at Alignstaffing, Wilkerson worked in various management positions where she refined her sales skills.

Wilkerson holds her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Chowan University and is currently working toward a master’s degree in human resources management from Walden University.

With nearly a decade of management and analytics experience, Keenan understands how to build strong relationships with key stakeholders. In her previous roles, she ran successful events where she coordinated proposals, managed set budgets, and facilitated communication. As recruiter, she will interview candidates, and match them with opportunities that align with their career goals in education, behavioral health, and social services.

Keenan has her bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from Johnson & Wales University. She also is a board member for the Colburn Keenan Foundation, which is an organization that offers grants to charitable foundations focused on improving the health of individuals with chronic illnesses.

