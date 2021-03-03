Quantcast

Cuomo apologizes for behavior, brushes off calls to step down

By: Associated Press Marina Villeneuve and Michael R. Sisak March 3, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo intends to remain in office in the face of sexual harassment allegations that have weakened his support and led to calls for his resignation, he said Wednesday. The Democratic governor, speaking somberly in his first public appearance since three women accused him of inappropriate touching and offensive remarks, ...

