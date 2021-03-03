Heather Grant | Edge

Heather Grant, senior property manager for Edge, has earned her Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), an international group consisting of more than 20,000 commercial real estate property and asset managers.

Grant has worked for Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, for the past two years and has nearly 10 years of diversified experience in the industry.

Professionals must have three years of experience to apply for the CPM designation and are required to complete eight certification courses providing core competency knowledge, as well as successfully pass a two-part exam. The process typically takes approximately two years to complete.

