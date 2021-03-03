Jennifer Glennon | McDaniel College

Jennifer Glennon, who previously led McDaniel College’s human resources office, has been appointed its associate vice president of administration.

Prior to becoming the director of human resources in 2014, Glennon served as the coordinator of McDaniel’s master’s degree program in human resources and still teaches as an adjunct faculty member. As associate vice president of administration, Glennon continues to have oversight of human resources, as well as Title IX and general counsel, and supervises risk management and environmental health and safety.

Glennon has more than 17 years of experience in human resources in both education and healthcare and has served on boards and committees in Carroll County, including as a member of the Carroll Leadership class of 2005. She earned a master’s degree in human resources development from McDaniel in 2004 and has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology from York College of Pennsylvania.

