Law Digest — Md. Court of Special Appeals — March 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2021

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Evidence; Gang-related activity: At the defendant’s trial for murder and related charges, the trial court erred by admitting the evidence of two unrelated murders committed by members of the criminal organization known as MS-13 pursuant to Maryland Code Annotated, (2002, 2012 Repl. Vol.), Criminal Law Article §9-804, which prohibits a person ...

