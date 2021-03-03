Quantcast

Md. Senate passes police reform proposals; attention shifts to House

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 3, 2021

The Maryland Senate on Wednesday passed police reform proposals to curtail excessive force, limit no-knock warrants, prevent departments from acquiring military equipment, mandate body cameras, make the police disciplinary process transparent and uniform and empower the state prosecutor to investigate and prosecute killings by officers. With the Senate’s action, attention shifts to the House of Delegates, ...

