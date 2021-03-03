Rose Mercier | McDaniel College

Rose Mercier has joined McDaniel College as director of human resources.

In this role, Mercier is responsible for all human resources functions, including employee relations, labor relations, recruitment, training, compensation, benefits, record keeping and legal compliance. Mercier previously served as the human resources manager at the Allegis Group, the largest privately-held staffing company headquartered in Hanover for the past seven years.

In addition, Mercier serves on the board for the Conflict Resolution Center of Baltimore County, a nonprofit that provides mediation, conferencing, and conflict resolution services. She graduated with a master’s degree in human resources development from McDaniel in 2014 and completed her undergraduate work at Florida Atlantic University. She also obtained the Society for Human Resource Management-Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) certification.

