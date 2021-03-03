Quantcast

House prepares to pass landmark voting rights, ethics bill

By: Associated Press Brian Slodysko March 3, 2021

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are poised to pass a sweeping elections and ethics bill, offering it up as a powerful counterweight to voting rights restrictions advancing in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country. House Resolution 1, which touches on virtually every aspect of the electoral process, would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and ...

