Unified Community Connections , a nonprofit agency supporting individuals with disabilities, named Amy Kreitz as president and CEO, effective May 29.

Kreitz brings more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, including serving most recently as chief operating officer for Unified Community Connections.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.