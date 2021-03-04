Quantcast

DANILO ENRIQUEZ NUNEZ v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Cross-examination by defense  -- Consistency with investigative protocols A jury of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted Danilo Enriquez Nunez of second-degree rape and third-degree sexual offense. The court sentenced him to twenty years’ imprisonment for second-degree rape, with all but twelve suspended, and a concurrent term of five years for third-degree ...

