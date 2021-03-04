Quantcast

DAVID I. RUSSELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Text message Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Worcester County, David I. Russell, appellant, was convicted of possession of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Russell presents three issues for our consideration on appeal, which we have rephrased and reordered as follows: I. ...

