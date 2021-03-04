Quantcast

GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY & OVERSIGHT, P.C. v. BRIAN FROSH

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2021

Civil litigation -- Maryland Public Information Act -- Attorney-client privilege In this case, a public interest organization, Government Accountability & Oversight, P.C. (“GAO”), submitted a PIA request to the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”). The request concerned communications between the OAG and the State Energy and Environmental Impact Center at the New York University School ...

