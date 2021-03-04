Quantcast

KEVIN DEVON PARKER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Attempted first-degree murder A jury in the Circuit Court of Baltimore County convicted Kevin Devon Parker, appellant, of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, conspiracy to commit armed carjacking, and armed carjacking. He was sentenced to life in prison for attempted first-degree murder; 30 years consecutive for armed carjacking, 30 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo