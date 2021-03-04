Quantcast

Split Md. high court suspends lawyer for 120 days

Sanction marks latest for Sperling attorney family

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 4, 2021

The judges on Maryland’s top court were presented the same set of facts but came to two vastly different conclusions in suspending for 120 days a personal injury attorney who violated ethical rules pertaining to competence, diligence and communication in representing two alleged car crash victims in a lawsuit. In its 4-3 decision Monday, the Court ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo