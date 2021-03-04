Quantcast

UM Capital Region Health, First Baptist Church of Glenarden to open COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan and Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead Thursday announced the state of Maryland will partner with the First Baptist Church of Glenarden (FBCG) and the University of Maryland Capital Region Health to establish a large, community focused-vaccination site in Prince George’s. When fully operational, this new site will deliver 900 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day. The FBCG ...

