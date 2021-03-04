Quantcast

Police: Ex-chief targeted foes in string of Maryland arsons

By: Associated Press March 4, 2021

LAUREL — A former Maryland police chief is accused of setting fires to multiple structures that belonged to his adversaries, authorities said. Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford, 69, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with over 50 felonies, including first-degree arson and first-degree attempted murder, in connection to a string of fires from 2011 to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo