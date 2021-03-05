Quantcast

Alex Chung | St. John Properties

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2021

chung-alex-st-john-propertiesSt. John Properties Inc., a full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, has announced the hiring of Alex Chung as part of the company’s in-house maintenance team in the Virginia and central Maryland Region.

In his new role with the company, Chung will begin caring for the firm’s tenants by providing value-add maintenance and repair services to the St. John Properties portfolio of commercial office, flex/R&D and retail holdings. This includes answering service calls, providing timely repairs, overseeing subcontractors, and responding to the day-to-day needs of clients to assure best-in-class working environments.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo