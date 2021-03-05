Alex Chung | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc., a full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, has announced the hiring of Alex Chung as part of the company’s in-house maintenance team in the Virginia and central Maryland Region.

In his new role with the company, Chung will begin caring for the firm’s tenants by providing value-add maintenance and repair services to the St. John Properties portfolio of commercial office, flex/R&D and retail holdings. This includes answering service calls, providing timely repairs, overseeing subcontractors, and responding to the day-to-day needs of clients to assure best-in-class working environments.

