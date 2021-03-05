Quantcast

March 5, 2021

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Baltimore plaintiffs law firm seeks associate attorney with 2-5 years solid experience handling Workers’ Compensation claims on behalf of injured clients. Must be able to handle file from beginning to end including any appeals etc. Must be organized and willing to travel to multiple hearing sites. The firm offers competitive salary plus benefits and free parking. All replies kept strictly confidential.

Please email resume and salary to:

bhassan@HHTlawyers.com

