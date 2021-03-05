Quantcast

College athletes could be paid for endorsements under Md. bill

By: Capital News Service Jacob Steinberg March 5, 2021

College athletes could be allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness, and would be better protected under a bill that passed the Maryland House of Delegates this week. HB0125 and its cross-file, SB0439, with sponsors Del. Brooke E. Lierman, D-Baltimore, Sen. Justin Ready, R-Carroll and Sen. Chris West, R-Baltimore County, are part of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo