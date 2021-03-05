Quantcast

Coppermine chooses Mercy Medical Center as health care provider

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2021

Mercy Medical Center will serve as the Community Health Services provider for Coppermine, the Baltimore-based sports group providing indoor and outdoor programs including soccer, lacrosse, baseball, football, gymnastics, dance and more. Mercy has been recognized for its women’s health services, as well as programs in orthopedics and joint replacement, foot and ankle reconstruction, gynecologic oncology, digestive health, surgical oncology and other key medical disciplines. This ...

