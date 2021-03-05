Quantcast

Cumberland zoo appeals pro-PETA ruling to Supreme Court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 5, 2021

An embattled Cumberland zoo is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review and vacate a judge’s order removing a lion and two tigers from the facility for their safety, saying the animal rights group that successfully sued for their removal had no standing to bring suit because none of its members had visited the zoo. The ...

