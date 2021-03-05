Quantcast

Legal battle ensues for NY semipro football teams of the same name

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Kevin Oklobzija March 5, 2021

Neither the Rochester Chargers nor the Rochester Chargers have played a game on the field, but the semipro football teams are in a battle in the courtroom.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo