Leslie McElwain | SECU Financial Partners

Leslie McElwain is the LPL Financial Adviser for SECU Financial Partners.

As a seasoned financial professional whose financial services career has spanned 12 years in Financial Services, including eight years of wealth management experience, McElwain is a team member of the forthcoming SECU Financial Partners located at SECU Maryland.

She is part of a team who will focus on providing a holistic approach to financial planning, which offers a partnership between advisor and credit union member in support of their overarching financial goals.

