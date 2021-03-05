Quantcast

Md. liquor bills hit roadblocks in the House

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter March 5, 2021

Two liquor bills that would expand the sale of alcohol in Maryland were struck down by a House of Delegates subcommittee on Friday. The first of the two bills, both of which were sponsored by Del. Lily Qi, D-Montgomery, would have allowed grocery stores to sell beer and wine if the establishment was providing fresh food and was ...

