Md. standardized tests scaled back, moved to fall

By: Associated Press March 5, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Standardized tests for students in Maryland have been scaled back and pushed until this fall. The Washington Post reports that the tests had been planned for this spring. The decision to push them back was made Thursday as part of changes adopted by the Maryland Board of Education. The move also followed a decision by ...

