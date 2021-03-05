Quantcast

UMD Carey Law establishes Chacón Center for Immigrant Justice with $5M donation

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2021

The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law received a $5 million gift from biotech entrepreneurs Marco and Debbie Chacón to establish the Chacón Center for Immigrant Justice, the school announced Friday. The new center will be dedicated to improving the lives of immigrants and their families while providing invaluable training for future lawyers. Building ...

