US trade deficit up 1.9% in January on record goods imports

By: Associated Press Matt Ott March 5, 2021

SILVER SPRING — The level of imported goods to the U.S. in January reached unprecedented levels and pushed the trade deficit 1.9% higher as the coronavirus pandemic continues to distort global commerce. The gap between the goods and services the United States sold and what it bought abroad rose to $68.2 billion from $67 billion in ...

