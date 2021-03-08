Quantcast

Poll finds Md. Republicans more likely to decline vaccine

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 8, 2021

Republicans in Maryland are more likely than Black residents to refuse a vaccine, according to a new Goucher College Poll released Monday. The poll found that while Black respondents are slightly more hesitant than white residents to be vaccinated, overall the number of Blacks who said they wanted a vaccine was consistent with overall responses in the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo