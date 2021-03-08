Becky Smith | SECU

Becky Smith, executive vice president of marketing and strategy for SECU, was awarded the Silver Medal Award from the American Advertising Federation of Baltimore (AAFB), an organization dedicated to promoting and supporting Baltimore’s thriving advertising community.

Smith has more than 20 years of integrated marketing leadership experience with specific expertise in guiding companies and brands through transformative advertising and marketing efforts.

Since joining SECU in 2019, Smith has propelled the credit union’s reputation as a reliable, member-centric brand that sets new standards for innovative products and experiences. As the executive vice president of marketing and strategy for SECU, she has executed long-term plans and initiatives focused on marketing, advertising, corporate communications, member experience, community outreach and digital and business intelligence. Smith has also built and led world-class marketing, strategy, digital and innovation teams to achieve SECU’s brand and financial objectives, including the launch of SECU’s brand refresh, the opening of SECU’s first new financial center in several years, and the introduction of SECU’s virtual financial center experience.

