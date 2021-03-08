Quantcast

Book on disgraced Baltimore Police task force to be made into TV show

By: Associated Press March 8, 2021

BALTIMORE — A book about the Baltimore Police Department's disgraced Gun Trace Task Force will be made into a television show. The Baltimore Sun reported last week that HBO is making a six-episode miniseries based on the book by Sun reporter Justin Fenton. The recently released book is called, "We Own This City: A True ...

