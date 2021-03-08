Quantcast

Hogan submits $74M supplemental budget focused on Md. employee bonuses

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan Monday submitted a $74.1 million supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2022 that provides a $1,000 bonus for all state employees. These bonuses are made possible in part by the early and aggressive budget actions taken last year in response to projected revenue impacts from COVID-19. Pending legislative approval, the bonus payment would take effect ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo