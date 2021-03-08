Jan Pederson | Wright Constable

Award-winning immigration attorney Jan Pederson joined Wright, Constable and Skeen LLP.

Her immigration law specialties include: foreign medical graduates, J-1 physicians, 0-1 visas, consular practice, national interest waivers, and investor visas.

Pederson is masterful at resolving complex immigration issues and she has successfully represented thousands of clients, including physicians, Fortune 500 companies, television networks and entertainers. Included among her many honors, Jan has also received the most prestigious national award for excellence in the advancement of immigration law, The Edith Lowenstein Award.

Pederson is a leading advocate for the rights of J-1 physicians in the United States and was key to the passage of legislation to benefit them. In addition to publishing numerous articles and pamphlets, Jan lectures to physicians nationally and internationally.

She seeks solutions for her clients beyond the immigration laws and, if needed, does not hesitate to seek assistance from the White House and Congress. She has been a key advocate on the restoration of the National Interest Waivers for J-1 Physicians and in increasing the Conrad State 20 J-1 Waiver Program within the Conrad State 30 Program.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.