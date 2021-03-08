Jennifer Heitner | Paypal

Jennifer Heitner joins The Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE) as a member of its board of trustees.

Heitner is currently a director of global merchant lending government programs at PayPal. She leads a team to run the everyday operations of the loan originations and loan forgiveness aspects of US Small Business Association’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program in which the PayPal facilitates loans on behalf of Web Bank to small businesses.

Heitner provides more than two decades of financial services experience that will assist MCEE educate students with financial and economic literacy across Maryland. Heitner is hoping to bring her passion and experience of solving complex problems to the table to enable MCEE to achieve it’s mission.

