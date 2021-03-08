John Harrington | SECU Financial Partners

John Harrington joined SECU Financial Partners as an LPL financial adviser.

Harrington is a seasoned professional whose financial services career has spanned more than 22 years in retail distribution. As a member of the wealth management team of SECU Financial Partners, Harrington focuses on providing a holistic approach to financial planning, which offers a partnership between advisor and credit union members in support of their overall financial and personal goals.

Before joining SECU Maryland, Harrington spent more than a year at Edward Jones as a financial adviser. Prior to that role, Harrington was senior vice president at Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. At Amundi Pioneer he was responsible for the distribution of investment strategies in the mid-Atlantic region. The bulk of Harrington’s investment career was spent at PIMCO as a well respected money manager, specifically in the fixed income space.

