Masks on but not much else; Baltimore strip clubs reopen after COVID shutdown

By: Associated Press March 8, 2021

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's strippers are back to the grind after the city lifted a pandemic-related shutdown of gentlemen's clubs. City strip clubs were allowed to reopen Friday after a prolonged closure of nearly three months. The city's order allowing strip clubs to resume operations came in the wake of a lawsuit filed by the clubs. They argued ...

