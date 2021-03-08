Quantcast

Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct

By: Associated Press Collin Binkley and Aamer Madhani March 8, 2021

In a first step toward reversing a contentious Trump administration policy, President Joe Biden on Monday ordered his administration to review federal rules guiding colleges in their handling of campus sexual assaults.

