Quantcast

Md. man gets federal charges for selling fake autographed gear

By: Associated Press March 9, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Maryland man has been charged with selling fake autographed memorabilia and defrauding Alabama TV stations out of thousands in advertising costs for fraudulent websites, according to federal court records. Douglas Edward Duren agreed this month to plead guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to federal prosecutors in the Northern ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo