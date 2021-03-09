ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE OR LATERAL ATTORNEY

Rich & Henderson, P.C., is seeking a Maryland-licensed attorney to work as an associate or of counsel in its Annapolis office focusing on environmental, land use, real estate, construction, and commercial law. Rich & Henderson has a diverse transactional, regulatory and litigation practice representing individual and corporate clients in a variety of matters. Prior litigation and/or clerkship experience preferred. Lateral candidates will be considered.

Please submit cover letter, resume (including salary requirement and bar memberships), and references to Peter Hershey at phershey@richlaw.com

Job Type: Full-time

