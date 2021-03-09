Quantcast

Ex-Md. commerce official pleads guilty to distributing child porn

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 9, 2021

A former Maryland Department of Commerce official pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of distributing child pornography and could face at least five years in prison. According to the plea, Mathew Palmer distributed a pornographic video and photographs of at least four girls via cellphone. The phone, seized in a search warrant of Palmer’s Severna ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo