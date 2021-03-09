FEATURED MOVER | Allison Siegel, CULTA

Allison Siegel was named new chief operating officer of CULTA, a craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts.

Prior to joining CULTA, Siegel was president at Next Day Blinds, a Maryland-based, direct-to-consumer business with more than 400 employees. She has more than 20 years of professional experience, 10 of which were spent as an IT and marketing executive at Total Wine & More.

As president at Next Day Blinds, she ran the day-to-day business operations until the company was acquired in a strategic sale. She acted as chief revenue officer at Next Day Blinds before becoming president. While with the company, her team significantly improved top- and bottom-line financial results, implemented a full technology replacement, and increased its gross margin, all while improving annual employee engagement scores.

Prior to Next Day Blinds, Siegel built and ran Total Wine & More’s IT applications and business process teams, and spent her final three years building a CRM system, a loyalty program, and a consumer insights group within the company’s marketing vertical.

As COO at CULTA, Siegel will play a key role in supporting the company’s rapid growth and expansion, implementing strategic financial and operational processes and overseeing day-to-day operations.

ABOUT ALLISON SIEGEL

Resides in:

I currently reside in Potomac

Education:

I studied industrial and operations engineering at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Go Blue!

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would choose finance. It’s a profession where you can succeed with great analytical ability, high EQ, great communication, strong initiative and a love of learning. I feel like all of those are my strong traits. And, if you’re successful, you can accrue great wealth.

Favorite vacation:

My favorite vacation is any time my husband, my two kids, and I rent a house on the beach and stay there with another family. We enjoy lots of sun, drinks and laughs with a little adventure mixed in. It’s equal parts relaxing and fun and I always look forward to getting away from it all for a little bit.

When I want to relax, I…:

Read a novel while sitting in the hammock on my porch.

Interests:

I don’t have a “favorite” anything. I love watching, reading, or listening to something new. I never watch the same movie or read the same book more than once. I always feel like there is something new to discover.

Favorite quotation:

“You don’t always get what you wish for, you get what you work for.” I think that sums up my work ethic and general perspective on life really well.

