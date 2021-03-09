Quantcast

Heavy Seas releases limited edition IPA

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2021

Baltimore brewer Heavy Seas Tuesday announced its newest limited release beer, Drink Lo-Cal Hazy IPA with Key lime. Coming in at 95 calories and four carbs, it has all the flavor of an IPA without the hefty calories at 4% ABV. Drink Lo-Cal Hazy IPA will be available in 6 packs and 12 packs of 12oz cans ...

