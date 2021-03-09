Jason Quan | RTA of Central Md.

The Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) of Central Maryland serving Howard County, Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County and the City of Laurel announced the selection of Jason Quan as its new general manager.

The selection was made after former General Manager, Cristin Tolen under the Transportation Management Services contract with First Transit was promoted to a new position within First Transit as of January 1.

Quan is a longtime resident of Howard County with extensive firsthand knowledge of the RTA system. Jason comes to the RTA with over twenty years of experience in public transit including the last two years he spent working for Howard County. Prior to working for Howard County, Jason spent his career in the transportation industry assisting transit agencies across the country in service planning, operations, compliance, policies, and procurement.

He has a Bachelor of Science in urban planning from the University of Maryland, College Park and has lived in Ellicott City for more than 15 years.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.