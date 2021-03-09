Jessica Willoughby | McDaniel College

Jessica Willoughby was named coordinator of the master’s degree program in deaf education at McDaniel College.

Willoughby, a 2018 alumna of the college, also serves as a lecturer in the program.

A Cheverly resident, Willoughby spent more than half a decade in education. Starting her teaching career in 2014, Willoughby taught at the Maryland School for the Deaf in Frederick and the Model Secondary School for the Deaf (MSSD) in Washington, prior to coming to McDaniel.

Willoughby graduated from Gallaudet University in Washington with bachelor’s degrees in English and theater arts in 2013. She also earned a master’s degree in deaf education from McDaniel College in 2018. She obtained the Maryland State Department of Education Certificate for secondary education in 2018 and the Praxis 1 Certification.

