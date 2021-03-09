Quantcast

Naval Academy students to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

By: Associated Press March 9, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — U.S. Naval Academy students are scheduled to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine starting this week. The academy announced midshipmen will begin receiving the vaccination as early as Thursday. Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the superintendent, says vaccinations need to begin now for midshipmen to be able to participate in summer training programs to meet Navy requirements. Summer ...

