The Habit Burger Grill to open 5th Md. location Wednesday

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2021

Santa Barbara, California-based chain The Habit Burger Grill will open its fifth restaurant in Maryland Wednesday in Towson Station at 730 York Road. The fast-casual eatery currently operates locations in Rockville, Gaithersburg, Riverdale Park and Waldorf. It has grown to more than 280 restaurants in 14 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, ...

